MOVES- JPMorgan, BlackRock, Standard Chartered, Societe Generale, AXA

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** JPMORGAN CHASE AND CO

The financial services company appointed Katsuyuki Kuki as chairman of Banking in Japan to strengthen collaboration between its investment banking and corporate banking divisions.

** STANDARD CHARTERED

The banking group appointed Chris Bayliss as head of personal segments, and Anders Carlstorm as head of digital banking, based in Singapore.

** SOCIETE GENERALE CIB

The unit of French bank Societe Generale SA, appointed Sadia Ricke as head of global finance for Asia Pacific, effective Jan. 1.

** BLACKROCK INC

The world’s largest asset manager appointed Christopher Hall as managing director for its Asia Fundamental Equities team.

** AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The unit of French financial company AXA SA, appointed Henrik Donner and David Andersson co-heads for the Nordic region. AXA Investment also appointed Viktoria Orhamn client service manager.

** CANTOR FITZGERALD EUROPE

The investment bank and brokerage firm named Richard Hickinbotham as head of European equity research to focus on the expansion of Cantor’s European equity research platform by building out and extending sector coverage, and covering the industrials sector. (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)