MOVES-Puma Investments, AlixPartners

Feb 4 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.

ALIXPARTNERS

The business advisory firm appointed Shiv Shivaraman, Jeff Howe and Cosmo Takamatsu as managing directors. Shivaraman and Takamatsu join at its enterprise improvement team in the United States and Japan respectively, while Howe joins as the head of its coverage of private-equity firms in New York.

PUMA INVESTMENTS

The tax-efficient investment specialist appointed Shane Weston senior business development manager. Weston joins Puma from Meteor Asset Management where he was responsible for distribution of the firm’s structured products. (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)