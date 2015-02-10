FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Citigroup, U.S. Bank, Commonfund, Ernst & Young
February 10, 2015 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Citigroup, U.S. Bank, Commonfund, Ernst & Young

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Commonfund, Ernst & Young and U.S. Bank)

Feb 10 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

COMMONFUND

The investment manager named Jack Foster Jr. managing director, private equity specialist.

CITIGROUP

The company’s top technology-focused investment banker in Asia, Nikhil Eapen, will leave the bank to join a company owned by Singapore state investor Temasek, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

U.S. BANK

U.S. Bancorp’s wealth management arm said it hired Aaron Zises as a wealth management adviser for its Private Client Reserve in New York.

ERNST & YOUNG LLP

The audit firm said Denise Hummel joined as a principal in its human capital practice.

HIGHBRIDGE PRINCIPAL STRATEGIES

The investment firm appointed David Ross as the chief executive of its newly formed portfolio company, Sierra Investments Holdings Ltd.

HOULIHAN LOKEY

The investment bank appointed Arik Rashkes a managing director in its Financial Institutions Group to expand its insurance sector coverage. Rashkes joins from Blackstone Advisory Partners.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

Japan’s largest investment bank and brokerage named Jaj Singh head of research on ASEAN banks, according to an internal memo. (Compiled by Neha Dimri and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)

