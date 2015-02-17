MOVES- Wells Fargo, Standard Chartered, Deutsche Bank

(Adds Wells Fargo, Union Investment)

Feb 17 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

WELLS FARGO PRIVATE BANK

The wealth management unit of Wells Fargo & Co hired Kevin Driscoll as financial adviser and Tom Eberhardt as senior fiduciary officer at its Boston office.

UNION INVESTMENT GROUP

The Frankfurt-based asset manager named Deutsche Bank AG executive Benjardin Gartner as head of equity fund management.

FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS

Investment management firm Franklin Resources Inc, which operates as Franklin Templeton Investments, named Stephanie Ouwendijk as a vice president and portfolio manager.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The bank appointed Marie Hong as an executive director for its global treasury solutions unit within its transaction banking business. The bank also appointed Jasmine Tan and Viplav Rathore as executive directors for its treasury solutions team.

BNP PARIBAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS

The asset management arm of BNP Paribas SA, appointed Simon Roberts as head of global equity team.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The German bank appointed Mark Cullen as global head of group audit, effective March 1, according to a copy of an internal memo provided to Reuters by Deutsche Bank.

RUSSELL INVESTMENTS

The Seattle-based asset manager appointed Alexandre Martin as portfolio manager in its transition management division.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

The securities brokerage division of Bank of America Corp hired Kenji Abe as chief Japan equity strategist.

SOURCE UK SERVICES LTD

Europe’s exchange-traded products provider promoted Kevin Gant, James King and Stephen Crowe to the position of managing director.

OURCROWD

Anthony DeChellis, the former head of the private wealth businesses of Switzerland’s two biggest banks in the Americas, has been named president and a managing partner of OurCrowd, an Israel-based venture capital firm that raises money through a form of crowd-funding. (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)