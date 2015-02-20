FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Raymond James, DekaBank, Leonteq AG
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 20, 2015 / 10:25 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Raymond James, DekaBank, Leonteq AG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES

Raymond James & Associates hired a team of advisers from Ameriprise Financial Services Inc, a unit of asset manager and brokerage firm Ameriprise Financial Inc. The employee broker-dealer subsidiary of Raymond James Financial said Ty G Rogers, Donald Furuya and John Fleishman joined its new office in Irvine, California.

DEKABANK

The German lender and fund manager appointed Manuela Better, the former CEO of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank, to the newly created position of chief risk officer, effective June.

LEONTEQ AG

The investment technology provider hired Jeremy Ng from Goldman Sachs Group Inc as deputy chief executive at its Singapore office. Jeremy Ng will be responsible for building the Swiss company’s business in Hong Kong and Singapore. (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.