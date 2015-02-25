MOVES- BofA Merrill, Raymond James, E&Y, Blackrock

(Adds Raymond James, E&Y, Fred Alger)

Feb 25 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ERNST & YOUNG LLP

The audit firm named Cathleen Koch principal and Americas tax policy leader.

RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES

The broker-dealer unit of Raymond James Financial Inc , appointed Marta Shen and A.K. Mashhoon advisers in its Atlanta office.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

Henry Mulholland, head of equities for the Americas for the global commercial and corporate banking unit of Bank of America Corp, will retire after more than 25 years with the bank, according to an internal memo obtained by IFR.

BLACKROCK INC

The world’s largest money manager appointed Thomas Muller as managing director and portfolio manager of its European real estate business.

FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT INC

The asset manager said Teresa McRoberts had returned to the firm as the head of its healthcare team.

INVESCO PERPETUAL

The unit of investment manager Invesco Ltd appointed Asad Bhatti as deputy fund manager of its high yield fund.

BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES

The unit of BNP Paribas SA appointed Andrea Cattaneo as the head of Brazil.

CAPITAL GROUP COS INC

The privately held investment manager appointed Fabian Wallmeier director of its institutional business in Switzerland. (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)