MOVES- Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, KPMG

(Adds Morgan Stanley, Towergate Insurance)
Feb 26 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The banking group said it had promoted two regional heads of its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) business to global M&A co-heads, and made one of its previous global M&A co-heads a global M&A co-chairman.
The bank told advisers that Doug Ketterer, the firm’s head of strategy and client management, is retiring, according to an internal memo sent to employees and seen by Reuters.
The bank lifted a three-person team from the Royal Bank of Canada to grow its presence in the student loan asset-backed securities market, according to a company memo.
The business management advisory firm named David Paris as senior director.
The audit firm said Ray Iler will join its financial services organization’s wealth & asset management practice.
The British insurance broker appointed Scott Egan as its interim chief executive.
The U.S. payment processor, controlled by KKR & Co, named banker Gustavo Marin to head its Latin America unit, as the company steps up plans to grow in the region’s major economies, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said.
The British bank said former JPMorgan Chase & Co investment bank boss Bill Winters will take over as chief executive in June to replace Peter Sands, after investors demanded change at the helm following two years of problems.
The audit, tax and accounting firm appointed William O‘Mara as global head of audit, effective March 1.
Kevin McKay, who began his Wall Street legal career in 1978 at E.F. Hutton, will join the British bank’s wealth and investment management division in the Americas next month as general counsel.
The lender has hired three advisers over the last two weeks from rival Morgan Stanley, where they had managed nearly $400 million in combined client assets, the brokerage said on Wednesday.
The unit of Vontobel Holding AG appointed Bobby Ross Bostic senior relationship manager focusing on its business in Australia and New Zealand.
The investment manager appointed Ana Dhoraisingam managing director, head of institutional business for Southeast Asia. (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)