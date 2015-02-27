MOVES- PricewaterhouseCoopers, SuMi Trust, DBS Bank

(Adds PricewaterhouseCoopers)

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS

The accounting firm named Brad Slattery as a partner in its U.S. transfer pricing practice.

JUPITER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LTD

The investment manager said Stephen Mitchell, who joined the company in February as head of strategy for global equities, will manage the Jupiter Global Managed Fund from March 2.

SUMI TRUST GLOBAL ASSET SERVICES

The fund administration services provider, owned by Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, appointed Hiromitsu Tanaka chief executive of its Ireland unit.

DBS BANK LTD

The Singapore-based bank appointed Surojit Shome chief executive of its India unit, effective April 15.

COMMONFUND

The investment manager for institutional investors appointed Celeste Barone chief financial officer of its private capital unit, Commonfund Capital Inc. (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)