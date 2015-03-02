MOVES- U.S. Bancorp, Financial Reporting Council, JP Morgan

(Adds U.S. Bancorp, Financial Reporting Council, JP Morgan, Insight Investment)
March 2 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The wealth management firm named Brian Lee a portfolio manager in its Private Client Reserve business in New York.
Britain’s accounting watchdog appointed Mark Babington deputy director of audit policy.
The Wall Street bank appointed Callum Mitchell-Thomson head of investment banking for Germany, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.
The European asset management firm appointed Heneg Parthenay head of insurance.
Loh Boon Chye, head of Asia-Pacific global markets for Bank of America Merrill Lynch, has decided to leave the firm, an internal note said, more than two years after joining the U.S. bank from Deutsche Bank.
The Italian investment bank has appointed Emmanuel Moulin as deputy head of France and Benelux.
The privately held investment manager hired Henning Busch from Credit Suisse Group AG to help build the firm’s institutional clients business in Germany as part of its expansion plans for Europe.
The fund manager appointed William Shaw to its direct property team as head of segregated property mandates of Asia Pacific.
The European private equity firm said it promoted Natalie Tydeman to senior partner, effective January 2015. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)