MOVES-Deutsche Bank, Barclays, Standard Chartered, Pimco

March 6 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

FIRSTRAND LTD

The South African financial services company said Johan Kruger would take over as chief executive from Sept. 30. Kruger will replace Sizwe Nxasana, who is retiring after nine years at the helm of Africa’s second-biggest banking group.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The bank said on Thursday that Nigel Cree and Vinod Vasan would take on joint responsibility for coordinating its debt capital markets origination activities to fill the gap created by the absence of Hakan Wohlin.

BARCLAYS PLC

The bank named Larry Hamdan head of mergers and acquisitions for the Americas. Hamdan has led the global industrials M&A group since joining Barclays in 2010 and will continue in that role as well.

PIMCO

The investment management firm appointed David Hammer executive vice president and portfolio manager for municipal bond portfolio management. Hammer, who had previously worked as senior vice president at Pimco, left the firm in 2014 to join Morgan Stanley as managing director, head of municipal trading and research.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The bank appointed Carlos Vahos regional chief financial officer for the Americas. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)