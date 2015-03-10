MOVES-BNY Mellon, Barclays, Citi, Goldman Sachs

(Adds BNY Mellon, Citigroup, Edmond de Rothschild, Piper Jaffray, Barclays)
March 10 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The Swiss bank is bringing in Tidjane Thiam, the head of British insurer Prudential, as its new chief executive to help drive its push into wealth management in emerging markets.
The mutual fund company said it would move the head of its UK and European operations, Thomas Rampulla, to the United States to head its $1 trillion Financial Advisor Services division by mid-year.
The bank appointed David Weisberg vice president and private banker in its wealth management business’ Pittsburgh office. He joins from Wells Fargo Bank where he was a senior vice president and senior private banker.
Swiss-based Edmond de Rothschild Group, which specializes in asset management and private banking, appointed Olivier Colom as head of the newly created General Secretariat. Colom joined the firm in 2013 as an international adviser, and has been a member of its executive committee since then.
The bank added former Deutsche Bank AG investment banker Jennifer Fox to its healthcare group, according to an internal memo. Before Deutsche Bank, Fox was a senior managing director at Bear Stearns.
Citi’s managing director and head of North American sales, John Gallo, will be leaving the bank, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
The asset manager appointed Chris Jackson deputy chief executive of international distribution. Jackson, based in London, was previously head of international product and UK retail.
The investment bank appointed Steven Schmidt managing director in its technology, media and telecommunications investment banking group. Schmidt was most recently a managing director and calling officer at Navidar Group LLC.
The bank appointed Jay O‘Neil managing director and regional manager for wealth and investment management in Los Angeles. O‘Neil joins from Macquarie Bank, where he was most recently head of the private bank.
The firm specializing in tax-efficient investments, said it appointed Daniela Jaume to its business development team.
The U.S. firm said on Monday that Claes Dahlbäck, who has served on the bank’s board of directors for more than a decade, would not stand for re-election this year.
The U.S. government-controlled mortgage financier said on Monday its Chief Risk Officer John Nichols was taking a leave of absence for health reasons and his deputy, Kimberly Johnson, has taken over.
The mid-sized Brazilian wholesale bank said on Monday that Norberto Zaiet Junior resigned as chief financial officer to pursue personal interests. (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh and Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)