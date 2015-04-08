MOVES- Bank Of America, BNP Paribas, RBC Capital Markets

(Adds Bank of America Corp, Catalyst Funds, TCW Group)

April 8 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP

The bank appointed Karim Assef and Diego De Giorgi co-heads of global investment banking, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

BNP PARIBAS

France’s largest bank said it appointed Philippe Aroyo as country head for Malaysia and chief executive of BNP Paribas Malaysia Bhd with immediate effect.

RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

The corporate and investment banking unit of Royal Bank of Canada appointed Eric Meyer as managing director, head of France.

TILNEY BESTINVEST

The investment and financial planning group said it appointed Martin King managing director, investment management.

CATALYST FUNDS

The fund said it hired six people for its sales team, including Larry Milder as national sales manager. Milder had worked with Legg Mason, Nationwide, MFS and Bluerock Capital Management in similar roles.

TCW GROUP

The asset manager hired Jonathan Botts as senior vice president and regional director in retail distribution and marketing. Botts will work with financial advisers and private wealth teams within the national broker-dealer community in Southern California, Arizona, Hawaii and Las Vegas. (Compiled by Avik Das and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)