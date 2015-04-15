MOVES- JPMorgan, Investec Bank, MVision, Abraaj Group

(Adds BNY Mellon, Wells Fargo)

April 15 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The financial group appointed Scott Strochak and Natalie Oh as senior wealth directors in its wealth management offices in Florida and Chicago, respectively. The bank also said it had appointed Alan Zinkin senior wealth director in Miami.

WELLS FARGO & CO

The financial group said it appointed Erick Strati regional vice president of commercial banking for South Florida.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

JPMorgan Asset Management, a unit of the financial group, said it appointed Patrick Beuret as country head for Switzerland, effective immediately.

INVESTEC BANK LTD

Investec Investment Banking, a unit of Investec Bank, appointed Jason Green head of debt advisory.

MVISION

The investment advisory firm said it appointed Kay Blackwell and Erica Johnson managing directors. MVision also said William Riedlinger had joined the firm as a director. He was previously with Barclays Wealth.

ABRAAJ GROUP

The emerging markets-focused private equity firm has appointed Huda al-Lawati as partner and chief investment officer for the Middle East and North Africa region.

OLD MUTUAL PLC

The Africa-focused insurance company said it had appointed Standard Bank executive Bruce Hemphill to lead the company, replacing Julian Roberts.

HIGHTOWER ADVISORS LLC

The independent wealth management firm appointed Chris Curtis executive vice president of finance and accounting.

MCGRAW HILL FINANCIAL INC

Robert Easton, executive deputy superintendent of the insurance division at the New York Department of Financial Services (DFS), will become chief compliance officer at McGraw Hill, the parent of Standard & Poor’s rating agency, Benjamin Lawsky, head of the regulatory agency, confirmed to Reuters. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)