MOVES- Altium Capital, Investec Securities, Four Square Brokerage

(Adds Altium Capital, Volksbank, Four Square, Investec)

April 16 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

VOLKSBANK WIEN-BADEN AG

Austrian lender Volksbank Wien-Baden, set to become the flagship of the Volksbanken group this year as Volksbanken AG gets wound down, has named Gerald Fleischmann as chief executive as of June.

ALTIUM CAPITAL LTD

The investment bank added three associates to its corporate finance and debt divisions in London.

FOUR SQUARE BROKERAGE LTD

Paul Martin is to head specialist loan brokerage firm Four Square Brokerage after co-founders Ian Devine and Martin Davidson-Gay left the firm this month.

INVESTEC SECURITIES

The asset manager, a part of Investec Group Plc, said it has appointed Paul Satchell to its research team covering UK and European chemical equities.

WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS

The insurance and reinsurance broker said it had appointed Seth Peller global chief executive of its fine art, jewelry and specie division.

CARLYLE GROUP LP

The company has enlisted Mike Duke, former chief executive of Wal-Mart Stores Inc, to the executive team that the asset management firm taps for advice on deals, the Wall Street Journal reported.

RCS CAPITAL CORP

Cetera Advisors, part of RCS Capital Corp’s Cetera Financial Group, said on Wednesday that it added a two-broker registered independent adviser practice in Sandwich, Massachusetts. Led by advisers Joe Sullivan and Bill O‘Brien, Comprehensive Strategies has about $140 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan-based client assets.

CITADEL INVESTMENT GROUP

Ben Bernanke, former chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, has agreed to become a senior adviser at the $25 billion hedge fund founded by billionaire investor Kenneth Griffin, the New York Times reported on Thursday. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)