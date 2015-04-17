FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- Barclays, Northern Trust, Cantor Fitzgerald, Morgan Stanley
April 17, 2015 / 10:40 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES- Barclays, Northern Trust, Cantor Fitzgerald, Morgan Stanley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS PLC

The bank appointed James Lin as country manager for Taiwan. Lin joins Barclays from Cosmos Bank, where he was chief risk officer.

NORTHERN TRUST CORP

The asset management company appointed Shane Teunissen and Ann-Marie Garry as sales representatives to support its expansion across Australia.

CANTOR FITZGERALD LP

Stan Gregor, a private banker hired almost two years ago to create a wealth management business for the Wall Street trading firm, is leaving, according to trade publication InvestmentNews.

MORGAN STANLEY

Gary Kaminsky, a vice chairman at the bank’s wealth management business, is moving into a part-time advisory role at the bank so he can co-host a television show about Wall Street, the bank confirmed on Thursday. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
