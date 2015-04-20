MOVES- McGraw Hill, Barclays, UBS, BNY Mellon

April 20 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MCGRAW HILL FINANCIAL INC

The parent of Standard & Poor’s rating agency appointed Robert MacKay corporate controller and senior vice president, effective May 1.

SIX GROUP

Switzerland’s SIX Group said the head of its securities trading unit had decided to leave the group at the end of this month due to a difference of opinion over strategy.

HOULIHAN LOKEY

The investment bank hired three senior managers from Ernst and Young to expand its financial services coverage.

WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS INC

The asset manager said it appointed Alisa Maute head of U.S. sales, effective June 1.

BNY MELLON

The investment manager said it appointed Paulette Bradnock chief auditor, effective May 26.

MARSH & MCLENNAN COS INC

Mercer, a unit of insurance brokerage firm Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc, said it appointed Rich Tuff UK head of retirement administration.

AMP CAPITAL

The investment manager said it appointed John Angell head of distribution for Europe.

EATON VANCE CORP

The U.S-based investment management firm said its unit appointed David Miles vice president, business development director, UK Financial Institutions.

ROTHESAY LIFE GROUP

The UK insurer appointed Richard Berliand, Glenn Earle, Naguib Kheraj and Ray King non-executive directors of group companies Rothesay Life Ltd and Rothesay Assurance Ltd.

UBS GROUP AG

David Slade has joined UBS as global co-head of leverage finance and leverage capital markets, based in London, the bank announced on Monday.

BARCLAYS PLC

The bank’s global head of metals and mining sales, Martyn Whitehead, will leave the bank as part of its restructuring and exit from some parts of its commodities business, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Monday.

George Patterson, a managing director who was co-head of software, has left the bank, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)