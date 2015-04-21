MOVES- E&Y, Barclays, BlackRock, UBS, KPMG

(Adds Ernst & Young)

April 21 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BOSTON PRIVATE WEALTH LLC

The wealth manager named Brian Lopez senior business development officer. Lopez, who will be based in Boston, previously served as a vice president and account executive at Sentinel Benefits & Financial Group.

ERNST & YOUNG FINANCIAL SERVICES ORGANIZATION

Ernst & Young Financial Services Organization, part of audit firm Ernst & Young LLP, appointed David Emmel executive director.

BARCLAYS PLC

Barclays has promoted Sam Dean and Crispin Osborne to be co-heads of banking for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, filling a role that has been vacant for a year after its previous holder Richard Taylor took on global oversight of the business, according to a memo seen by IFR.

BLACKROCK INC

The world’s largest money manager appointed Yoshiyuki Izawa as chairman and country head of Japan, effective May 18. Izawa joins from Japan Post Bank, where he was its CEO for more than five years.

UBS

Morgan Stanley banker Heiko Horn is leaving the U.S. bank to rejoin UBS as a managing director in its global industrials group, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

KPMG LLP

KPMG has named Lynne Doughtie, head of the firm’s advisory and consulting business, as its U.S. chairman and chief executive, the second woman this year to be tapped as CEO of a major U.S. accounting and consulting firm.

BANK OF CYPRUS

Chief Executive John Hourican, appointed to the top position in late 2013, resigned for personal reasons. (Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)