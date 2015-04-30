FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Morgan Stanley, Standard & Poor's, Lazard
#Funds News
April 30, 2015 / 1:30 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Morgan Stanley, Standard & Poor's, Lazard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Morgan Stanley and Standard & Poor‘s)

April 30 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MORGAN STANLEY

The bank has named two new co-heads of a physical oil trading business it plans to sell, according to an internal memo. Thomas Simpson and Fabrizio Zichichi will take over the business from Michael Brennan, who is now head of physical oil, according to the memo.

STANDARD & POOR‘S

Darrell Wheeler, a veteran commercial mortgage bond securities strategist, is moving to Standard & Poor’s to take over as the rating firm’s head of research for global structured finance, two people familiar with the matter said.

LAZARD GROUP LLC

The financial advisory firm appointed Alexander Stern its chief executive, financial advisory, and named Matthieu Pigasse as global head of M&A and sovereign advisory.

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL

The commercial real estate services company said Meg Brown, an equity placement expert, will join its capital advisory team, effective July.

NUTMEG

The online investment management service provider appointed Tracy Sambrook as chief financial officer. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)

