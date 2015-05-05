MOVES- Bank of America, TPG Capital, Citigroup

(Adds DMS Offshore, Blue Wolf Capital, Credit Agricole)

May 5 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

Chris Cormier, former head of technology equity capital markets at Deutsche Bank AG, is joining Bank of America Merrill Lynch to focus on technology, media, telecom and industrial IPOs, according to an internal memo.

DMS OFFSHORE INVESTMENT SERVICES LTD

The investment firm said it appointed John D‘Agostino managing director to expand its New York City office. D‘Agostino joins from investment adviser Alkeon Capital Management.

BLUE WOLF CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC

The private equity firm appointed Victor Caruso as managing director, effective immediately.

CREDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK

The corporate and investment banking arm of the Credit Agricole Group appointed Chris Boyce-Valentine vice president of its rating advisory team.

TPG CAPITAL LP

The U.S. private equity firm that fired its spokesman and is suing him for allegedly leaking confidential documents to the media, has hired Luke Barrett as Director of External Affairs based in New York.

CITIGROUP INC

The company appointed its co-president, James Forese, as president, effective June 1, in addition to his role as Chief Executive of Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES PRIVATE CLIENT GROUP

The employee broker-dealer unit of Raymond James Financial Inc hired three complex managers from UBS Group AG and Wells Fargo & Co.

SCIPION CAPITAL GROUP

The investment manager appointed Taran Bains head of sales and marketing.

UBS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset manager appointed Alistair Mackenzie as associate sales director. Mackenzie joins from alternative investment specialist Curzon Capital.

MMA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC

The company said David Felix would join MMA Energy Capital LLC, its energy lending business, as vice president of business development. (Compiled by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)