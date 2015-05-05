MOVES- Bank of America, TPG Capital, Citigroup

(Adds DMS Offshore, Blue Wolf Capital, Credit Agricole)
May 5 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Chris Cormier, former head of technology equity capital markets at Deutsche Bank AG, is joining Bank of America Merrill Lynch to focus on technology, media, telecom and industrial IPOs, according to an internal memo.
The investment firm said it appointed John D‘Agostino managing director to expand its New York City office. D‘Agostino joins from investment adviser Alkeon Capital Management.
The private equity firm appointed Victor Caruso as managing director, effective immediately.
The corporate and investment banking arm of the Credit Agricole Group appointed Chris Boyce-Valentine vice president of its rating advisory team.
The U.S. private equity firm that fired its spokesman and is suing him for allegedly leaking confidential documents to the media, has hired Luke Barrett as Director of External Affairs based in New York.
The company appointed its co-president, James Forese, as president, effective June 1, in addition to his role as Chief Executive of Institutional Clients Group (ICG).
The employee broker-dealer unit of Raymond James Financial Inc hired three complex managers from UBS Group AG and Wells Fargo & Co.
The investment manager appointed Taran Bains head of sales and marketing.
The asset manager appointed Alistair Mackenzie as associate sales director. Mackenzie joins from alternative investment specialist Curzon Capital.
The company said David Felix would join MMA Energy Capital LLC, its energy lending business, as vice president of business development. (Compiled by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)