MOVES- Mercer, Hastings Insurance Group

The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

MERCER

The unit of Marsh & McLennan Co appointed Chua Boon Lee as principal, ASEAN Investment Consulting. Based in Singapore, Boon Lee will lead project teams across ASEAN and report to Soon Kian Lee, ASEAN business leader.

HASTINGS INSURANCE GROUP

The British insurer appointed Mike Fairey non-executive chairman. Fairey, who was also deputy chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group, will join Hastings from June 1.