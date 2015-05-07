FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES- Mercer, Hastings Insurance Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MERCER

The unit of Marsh & McLennan Co appointed Chua Boon Lee as principal, ASEAN Investment Consulting. Based in Singapore, Boon Lee will lead project teams across ASEAN and report to Soon Kian Lee, ASEAN business leader.

HASTINGS INSURANCE GROUP

The British insurer appointed Mike Fairey non-executive chairman. Fairey, who was also deputy chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group, will join Hastings from June 1.

Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
