MOVES-Intermediate Capital, LaSalle Investment, BTIG

(Adds BMO Capital Markets, Aberdeen Asset Management)
July 14 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The brokerage firm appointed Carl Kirst as the U.S. director of research, effective Aug. 3.
The European asset management company named former UK shadow pensions minister Gregg McClymont as head of a newly created retirement savings division.
The real estate investment manager appointed Miranda Monro national director in its London asset management team.
The UK-based investment manager appointed Tom Meredith investment manager in its Leamington Spa office.
The Hong Kong-based reinsurer appointed Railovy Boyer director for underwriting.
The UK-based investment manager appointed Carlos Moreno European equities fund manager in its investment team.
The UK unit of Danish pension fund ATP appointed Adrian Boulding director of policy.
The unit of financial services firm BTIG LLC said it would open an office in Edinburgh in Scotland, which would be managed by Stephen Harley, the managing director of institutional equities at BTIG.
The New York-based brokerage firm appointed Alex Seiler president, effective July 1.
The UK-based asset manager appointed Michael Curtis and Benjamin Edgar portfolio managers and co-heads of its European loans business. (Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)