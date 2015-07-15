FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- Barclays, Citigroup, Willis, Permira
July 15, 2015 / 10:55 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES- Barclays, Citigroup, Willis, Permira

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Willis, Permira)

July 15 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS PLC

The British bank appointed Victor Wang director, head of China financials research and China equity strategy.

CITIGROUP INC

Sameer Patel, a corporate debt syndicate banker at Citigroup, has left the bank, according to a source familiar with the matter.

WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

Insurance and reinsurance broker Willis Group Holdings Plc appointed Brian Shea head of Europe for its insurance investment banking division, Willis Capital Markets & Advisory.

PERMIRA

The UK-based investment firm appointed Ryotaro Fujii managing director and head of Japan, and Yoichiro Furuse chairman of Japan.

HARGREAVE HALE

The UK-based investment manager said Simon Raggett would join its Worcester office in October as an investment manager. (Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
