MOVES- Barclays, Citigroup, Willis, Permira

July 15 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The British bank appointed Victor Wang director, head of China financials research and China equity strategy.
Sameer Patel, a corporate debt syndicate banker at Citigroup, has left the bank, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Insurance and reinsurance broker Willis Group Holdings Plc appointed Brian Shea head of Europe for its insurance investment banking division, Willis Capital Markets & Advisory.
The UK-based investment firm appointed Ryotaro Fujii managing director and head of Japan, and Yoichiro Furuse chairman of Japan.
The UK-based investment manager said Simon Raggett would join its Worcester office in October as an investment manager. (Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)