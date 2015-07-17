FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-ANZ, Valad Europe, Old Mutual Global
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 17, 2015 / 10:44 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-ANZ, Valad Europe, Old Mutual Global

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Old Mutual Global Investors)

July 17 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD

The Australia-based bank appointed Francyn Stuckey global head of capabilities and client solutions in its transaction banking business.

VALAD EUROPE

The real estate investment manager, which is a unit of Australia-based Cromwell Property Group, promoted Claire Treacy to chief financial officer.

ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

The asset manager’s property division appointed Simon Moscow head of asset management for the UK and Stephen Walker deputy head.

OLD MUTUAL GLOBAL INVESTORS

Asset manager Old Mutual Global Investors, a unit of South Africa-based Old Mutual Plc, said Craig Stevenson has joined the firm as global head of investment consultant relationships on July 15. (Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.