MOVES-SBICap UK, Mirabaud, Edison, Diversified Trust
August 24, 2015 / 7:51 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-SBICap UK, Mirabaud, Edison, Diversified Trust

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CASEY, QUIRK & ASSOCIATES

The management consultancy firm appointed Kevin Quirk chairman. Quirk, whose appointment came into effect on Friday, succeeds John Casey, the company said.

DIVERSIFIED TRUST

The wealth management firm appointed R. Samuel Fraundorf its chief investment officer.

MIRABAUD ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset and wealth management provider appointed Ken Nicholson and Trevor Fitzgerald to its European small and midcap equity portfolio team.

SBICAP (UK) LTD

Sumit Jamuar has been appointed chief executive of SBICAP (UK) Ltd, the UK subsidiary of the investment banking arm of the State Bank of India.

EDISON

The equity advisory firm named Anna Bossong analyst in its UK Technology Media Telecoms team, based in London. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
