FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Lazard, Nomura, Royal London, RBC Global, KBS Realty
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 25, 2015 / 8:15 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Lazard, Nomura, Royal London, RBC Global, KBS Realty

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

KBS REALTY ADVISORS

The real estate investment manager named Clint Copulos as vice president of asset management for Portland, Oregon, and Sacramento, California.

GLOBAL X MANAGEMENT CO LLC

The provider of exchange-traded funds appointed Brian Diessner as head of sales and Chris Ciompi as head of marketing.

LAZARD MIDDLE MARKET

The subsidiary of financial advisory and asset management firm Lazard Ltd hired Nathan Pund as managing director in its consumer and retail group.

NOMURA ASSET MANAGEMENT UK LTD

The subsidiary of Japan’s Nomura Holdings Inc appointed Andreas Koerner as head of marketing and client relations for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT

The UK-based wholesale and institutional fund management company appointed John Burke as head of its institutional business.

FRP ADVISORY

The UK-based restructuring and advisory firm appointed Raj Mittal as partner to expand its Midlands business.

PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS

The asset management company named Alfred Lee as vice president, responsible for institutional business development.

RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management unit of Royal Bank of Canada named Ken Tam as managing director and Head of Asia for RBC Investment Management. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.