MOVES-Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Angelo Gordon
#Funds News
August 26, 2015 / 7:46 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Angelo Gordon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The bank said it appointed Kinner Lakhani co-head of pan-European banks research.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

The bank has moved the head of its $445 billion fund management arm to Hong Kong from London, in a sign of the shift in the British bank’s power base to Asia.

ANGELO GORDON & CO

The alternative investment firm said it appointed Josh Baumgarten senior managing director and head of credit. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
