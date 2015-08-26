MOVES-Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Angelo Gordon

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The bank said it appointed Kinner Lakhani co-head of pan-European banks research.
The bank has moved the head of its $445 billion fund management arm to Hong Kong from London, in a sign of the shift in the British bank’s power base to Asia.
The alternative investment firm said it appointed Josh Baumgarten senior managing director and head of credit. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)