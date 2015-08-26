MOVES-Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Angelo Gordon

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The bank said it appointed Kinner Lakhani co-head of pan-European banks research.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

The bank has moved the head of its $445 billion fund management arm to Hong Kong from London, in a sign of the shift in the British bank’s power base to Asia.

ANGELO GORDON & CO

The alternative investment firm said it appointed Josh Baumgarten senior managing director and head of credit.