MOVES-National Bank of Greece, Danish Financial Services Authority
August 27, 2015 / 7:55 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-National Bank of Greece, Danish Financial Services Authority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE

National Bank of Greece said on Thursday it had appointed Ioannis Kyriakopoulos as chief financial officer, as the country’s largest bank prepares for another recapitalization as part of Greece’s 86 billion euro bailout.

DANISH FINANCIAL SERVICES AUTHORITY

Jesper Berg, currently at Nykredit Bank, has been appointed head of the Danish Financial Services Authority. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)

