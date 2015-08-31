MOVES-BNY Mellon, Mitsubishi UFJ, Deutsche Boerse, Arabesque

Aug 31 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BNY Mellon appointed Michelle Neal as president of BNY Mellon Markets Group at the group’s headquarters in New York, replacing Kurt Woetzel, who recently retired.
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Hong Kong Ltd appointed Kennis Wong executive director and head of Greater China for debt capital markets.
The stock market operator appointed Ashwin Kumar as global head of product development.
Georg Kell, founder of the United Nations’ top corporate sustainability programme, is set to be appointed as vice-chairman at Anglo-German asset manager Arabesque, the firm said on Monday.
The Bahrain-based investment and commercial banker appointed Chief Financial Officer Hussain Lalani as acting chief executive. (Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)