MOVES-BNY Mellon, Mitsubishi UFJ, Deutsche Boerse, Arabesque
#Funds News
August 31, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-BNY Mellon, Mitsubishi UFJ, Deutsche Boerse, Arabesque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon appointed Michelle Neal as president of BNY Mellon Markets Group at the group’s headquarters in New York, replacing Kurt Woetzel, who recently retired.

** MITSUBISHI UFJ SECURITIES LTD

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Hong Kong Ltd appointed Kennis Wong executive director and head of Greater China for debt capital markets.

** DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG

The stock market operator appointed Ashwin Kumar as global head of product development.

** ARABESQUE

Georg Kell, founder of the United Nations’ top corporate sustainability programme, is set to be appointed as vice-chairman at Anglo-German asset manager Arabesque, the firm said on Monday.

** UNITED GULF BANK BSC

The Bahrain-based investment and commercial banker appointed Chief Financial Officer Hussain Lalani as acting chief executive. (Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
