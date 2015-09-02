FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-MOVES-Metlife, Nomura, Credit Suisse, Macquarie
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 2, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-MOVES-Metlife, Nomura, Credit Suisse, Macquarie

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects Strategic Value Partners item to say the firm is based in the United States, not the UK)

Sept 1 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** METLIFE

The life insurance provider appointed Bharat Kannan, head of employee benefits Asia, as chief distribution officer for Asia.

** GREAT EASTERN

The chief executive of British insurer Aviva’s Asian unit has left to become chief executive of Great Eastern.

** NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

Nomura appointed Lee Chee Pin as head of financial products and solutions for wealth management in Asia ex-Japan, based in Singapore.

** STRATEGIC VALUE PARTNERS LLC

U.S.-based investment firm Strategic Value Partners LLC (SVPGlobal) appointed Flip Huffard to its advisory council.

** CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse appointed William Nourse to its EMEA Financial Institutions Group (FIG) team as a managing director primarily covering UK financial institutions, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

** MACQUARIE GROUP

Australian holding company Macquarie Group’s asset management business, Macquarie Specialised Investment Solutions (MSIS), appointed Guido Musso as managing director and Davide Alessandrini as director. (Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.