FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES- Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Prudential, Deutsche Bank, Aon
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 2, 2015 / 2:42 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES- Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Prudential, Deutsche Bank, Aon

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** MORGAN STANLEY

Morgan Stanley, the world’s largest retail brokerage by number of advisers, said it hired two brokers from Citigroup Inc’s private banking unit.

** BARCLAYS PLC

Investment bank Barclays Plc said it had hired Zach Jordan, previously a managing director at Citigroup Inc’s global energy group, as a managing director in its natural resources group, based in Houston.

** DEUTSCHE BANK

Zar Amrolia, the former co-head of fixed income and currencies at Deutsche Bank who stepped aside last November to take on a new technology development role, is to leave the bank at the end of September, according to one person familiar with the information.

** BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI UFJ

Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd (BTMU) hired Sanjeev Kumar from Royal Bank of Scotland to lead a newly created team to help corporates with financing and investment needs across Asia, excluding Japan, and Oceania.

** AON PLC

Insurance broker Aon Plc’s UK health and benefits business appointed James Monk and Gisele de Werra to its defined contribution (DC) team.

** PRUDENTIAL PLC

Prudential Plc’s the investment unit M&G Investments named Ominder Dhillon global head of institutional distribution.

** AXA SA

Axa Investment Managers, a unit of French insurer Axa SA, appointed Laurent Clavel as a senior international economist for its research and investment strategy team.

** BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

Wealth manager Boston Private, a unit of Boston Private Financial Holdings, appointed George Dixon senior vice president in its commercial lending division. (Compiled by Manish Parashar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.