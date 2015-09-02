MOVES- Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Prudential, Deutsche Bank, Aon

Sept 2 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Morgan Stanley, the world’s largest retail brokerage by number of advisers, said it hired two brokers from Citigroup Inc’s private banking unit.
Investment bank Barclays Plc said it had hired Zach Jordan, previously a managing director at Citigroup Inc’s global energy group, as a managing director in its natural resources group, based in Houston.
Zar Amrolia, the former co-head of fixed income and currencies at Deutsche Bank who stepped aside last November to take on a new technology development role, is to leave the bank at the end of September, according to one person familiar with the information.
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd (BTMU) hired Sanjeev Kumar from Royal Bank of Scotland to lead a newly created team to help corporates with financing and investment needs across Asia, excluding Japan, and Oceania.
Insurance broker Aon Plc’s UK health and benefits business appointed James Monk and Gisele de Werra to its defined contribution (DC) team.
Prudential Plc’s the investment unit M&G Investments named Ominder Dhillon global head of institutional distribution.
Axa Investment Managers, a unit of French insurer Axa SA, appointed Laurent Clavel as a senior international economist for its research and investment strategy team.
Wealth manager Boston Private, a unit of Boston Private Financial Holdings, appointed George Dixon senior vice president in its commercial lending division. (Compiled by Manish Parashar)