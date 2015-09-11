MOVES-HSBC, BMO, Credit Suisse, Oppenheimer, Gain Capital

(Adds The Clearing House, HSBC, Oppenheimer and Gain Capital Holdings)
Sept 11 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The oldest banking association and payments company in the United States appointed Greg Baer as president.
Europe’s biggest bank by market value has named Frederic Gabizon, who is head head of European public sector and French debt capital markets, and Philippe Lespagnol, head of asset finance for France, as co-heads of capital financing for the country.
The unit of Oppenheimer Holdings appointed Marc Cabrera head of its healthcare investment banking business.
Online trading services provider named Nigel Rose as its chief financial officer, effective Oct. 1.
The unit of Impax Asset Management Group Plc appointed David Winborne senior portfolio manager.
The investment management unit of Bank of Montreal appointed Luis Martin Hoyos head of sales for Spain, effective immediately.
The Switzerland-based financial services firm named Joachim Ringer managing director and co-head of investment banking for Germany and Austria, effective Jan. 1.
The unit of French bank Societe Generale appointed Alvaro Huete deputy head of global finance and head of global finance for UK. (Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)