MOVES-HSBC, BMO, Credit Suisse, Oppenheimer, Gain Capital

(Adds The Clearing House, HSBC, Oppenheimer and Gain Capital Holdings)

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday.

THE CLEARING HOUSE ASSOCIATION

The oldest banking association and payments company in the United States appointed Greg Baer as president.

HSBC HOLDINGS

Europe’s biggest bank by market value has named Frederic Gabizon, who is head head of European public sector and French debt capital markets, and Philippe Lespagnol, head of asset finance for France, as co-heads of capital financing for the country.

OPPENHEIMER & CO INC

The unit of Oppenheimer Holdings appointed Marc Cabrera head of its healthcare investment banking business.

GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC

Online trading services provider named Nigel Rose as its chief financial officer, effective Oct. 1.

IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD

The unit of Impax Asset Management Group Plc appointed David Winborne senior portfolio manager.

BMO GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment management unit of Bank of Montreal appointed Luis Martin Hoyos head of sales for Spain, effective immediately.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP

The Switzerland-based financial services firm named Joachim Ringer managing director and co-head of investment banking for Germany and Austria, effective Jan. 1.

SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING

The unit of French bank Societe Generale appointed Alvaro Huete deputy head of global finance and head of global finance for UK. (Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)