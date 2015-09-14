MOVES-Deutsche Bank, Wells Fargo, JP Morgan Asset Management

(Adds Rockefeller & Co; Updates Deutsche Bank)

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The German bank aims to cut roughly 23,000 jobs, or about one quarter of total staff, through layoffs mainly in technology activities and by spinning off its PostBank division, financial sources said.

Separately, the bank nominated Richard Meddings as a member of its supervisory board, succeeding John Cryan, who stepped down to become chief executive in July.

BARCLAYS PLC

The bank said its director of human resources for the past three years, Irene McDermott Brown, has quit “to pursue other interests”.

WELLS FARGO & CO

The bank has named Frank Pizzo, a 17-year veteran of the U.S. bank, as the head of its Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD

The unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co named Michael Bell as a global market strategist in its market insights EMEA team.

STANDARD BANK GROUP LTD

The Johannesburg-based bank named risk head Jonathan Peake as its chief financial officer.

ROCKEFELLER & CO INC

The wealth and investment manager appointed John Pettenati as a managing director. Pettenati will head a new business aimed at expanding the firm’s interface with the New York metropolitan area and beyond, Rockefeller said.

PEMBERTON ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS LTD

The asset management company appointed Geoffroi de Saint Chamas to lead its business in France.

RENAISSANCE CAPITAL

The unit of Russia-based investment fund Onexim Group appointed Dan Harvey as director of its equity trading desk in London.

KAMES CAPITAL PLC

The investment firm appointed Ian Gatiss as an asset manager to its property team.

METRO BANK PLC

The UK-based bank named Julie Barnsley as head of its private banking business.

INSIGHT INVESTMENT

The European asset management firm appointed Lloyd Thomas as portfolio manager of its multi-asset strategy group. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)