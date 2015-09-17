MOVES-UBS, HSBC, CVC Capital, Ernst & Young, Pension Insurance Corp

(Adds UBS, LPL Financial Group, Ernst & Young, New York Life Insurance)

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

Sean Henderson has been appointed deputy head of debt capital markets for Asia Pacific at HSBC, according to an internal memo.

UBS

UBS Americas appointed Barclays’ John Houlihan as a director to head its Long Island, New York complex.

LPL FINANCIAL GROUP

In a sign of the growing importance of regulation and compliance at independent brokerages, LPL Financial Group is splitting its regulatory affairs group in half and hiring another former Wall Street regulator, Emily Gordy, to help run the department.

ERNST & YOUNG LLP

Ernst & Young hired a five-member team from tax firm Burt, Staples & Maner LLP (BSM) to do tax reporting on international companies.

NEW YORK LIFE INSURANCE CO

New York Life appointed Jae Yoon to a newly created role of chief investment officer for its asset management unit, New York Life Investment Management LLC.

CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS

The global private equity fund named Krzysztof Krawczyk, former managing partner at local rival Innova Capital, to head its new Polish office starting in October.

ICBC STANDARD BANK PLC

The London-based bank named Raj Kumar head of its precious metals business development, effective immediately.

PENSION INSURANCE CORP

The London-based specialist insurer appointed Roger Marshall as non-executive director and chair of its audit committee.

RENAISSANCE CAPITAL

The unit of Russia-based investment fund Onexim group named Temi Popoola chief executive of its Nigerian business. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)