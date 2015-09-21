MOVES-Barclays, Lazard, JP Morgan Asset Management, Calera

(Adds Barclays, Calera Capital and Platinum Advisor Strategies)

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS PLC

The British bank named Axel-Sven Malkomes as vice chairman of healthcare and chemicals and Thomas Westin as managing director of Nordics in its Europe, Middle East and Africa region (EMEA), according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

PLATINUM ADVISOR STRATEGIES

The web-based consulting firm to financial advisers appointed Dan Klein executive vice president.

CALERA CAPITAL

The private equity firm said it appointed Paul Walsh as senior managing director.

LAZARD LTD

The investment bank has hired Nigeria’s former finance minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, for its business advising governments.

JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT

The unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co named Patrick Thomson head of international institutional clients, effective immediately.

CANADA LIFE INVESTMENTS

The company hired Dominic McHugh, Adam Lawrence and Jerzy Belcen for its London-based property finance team.

CLOSE BROTHERS LEASING AND RENTALS

The unit of UK-based merchant banking group Close Brothers Group Plc hired Ian McVicar and John Drake to set up its new technology services business.

IMORTGAGE

The retail mortgage lender promoted Dan Pena to the newly created role of senior vice president of national joint ventures.

MOTILAL OSWAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD

The Indian non-banking financial company named Karun Marwah director and head of its international business.

EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD SUISSE SA

The Switzerland-based all-service bank named Daniel Lee director and head of UK wholesale at its asset management unit, EdRAM, effective Oct. 1. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)