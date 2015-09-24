MOVES-Deutsche, Colony American Finance, HSBC, BofA Merrill Lynch

(Adds Deutsche Bank and Colony American Finance)
Sept 24 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The German bank said Celeste Guth would join as managing director and co-head of its global Financial Institutions Group (FIG).
The financier for investor-owned single family rental portfolios, appointed Christopher Hoeffel as chief financial officer.
Well-known industry veteran Edward Marrinan will be the banking company’s new head of credit strategy for North America, sources told IFR on Thursday.
The financial services provider appointed Marie-Helene McAndrew managing director in its asset management business.
The private equity manager named Scott Higbee senior managing principal and head of business development.
The unit of Allianz SE appointed Mike Riddell fixed-income portfolio manager for its UK business, effective Oct. 1.
The investment solutions provider named Michael Hattab-Maruani senior credit portfolio manager.
The fund management group said it added Antonio Forte to its international sales team.
The unit of Bank of America Corp has named Yang Xia as head of greater China equities, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.
The financial services provider has promoted James Marriott to lead its financial institutions group debt capital markets business in Europe, Middle East and Africa. The appointment is effective immediately, according to an internal memo.
The audit firm said it hired Mark Herzinger in its financial services office in New York to focus on global compliance and reporting.
The investment trust said on Thursday it had appointed Chris Samuel and Karl Sternberg as non-executive directors following consultation with its largest shareholders, which include activist fund Elliott Advisors. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)