MOVES- Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank

March 7 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.
The British bank has hired a team of bankers from boutique firm CMC Capital, including founding partner Carlo Calabria, to beef up its investment banking team in Europe, the British lender said on Monday.
The German bank has named retail banking head Martin Zielke as its next chief executive officer from May 1, as the country’s second-biggest lender prepares to set medium-term targets.
The UK-based independent financial advisory group appointed Katharine Brace director in its wealth management business.
The wealth manager and private bank appointed two senior officers Alan Evan and Greg Mackie to its investment management and wealth planning teams.
UK-based accountancy firm said it named Martin Muirhead a senior partner.
The bank said Rene Keller is to join the bank as chief information officer for its private, wealth & commercial clients division.
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) international network named Robert Moritz as its global chairman for a four-year term effective July 1, succeeding Dennis Nally. (Compiled by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)