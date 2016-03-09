FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- BNY Mellon, Intermediate Capital, Russell Investments
March 9, 2016 / 3:41 PM / a year ago

MOVES- BNY Mellon, Intermediate Capital, Russell Investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

RUSSELL INVESTMENTS

The wholly owned global asset management unit of London Stock Exchange Group Plc, appointed Fons Lute as client portfolio manager, effective immediately.

INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC

The asset manager said it appointed Zak Summerscale the head of Europe and Asia Pacific for its credit fund management business.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The bank named Christine Gill head of its investor solutions group, a unit of the company’s asset servicing business. (Compiled by Rosmi Shaji)

