FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES- Bridgewater Associates, Bank of America
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 11, 2016 / 2:21 PM / a year ago

MOVES- Bridgewater Associates, Bank of America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BRIDGEWATER ASSOCIATES

The largest hedge fund manager in the world hired Jon Rubinstein, a longtime technology executive who spent years working with Steve Jobs at Apple. Rubinstein is set to join Bridgewater as co-Chief Executive Officer in May, according to a memo.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP

The bank fired at least 15 senior bankers at its investment-banking unit in Asia this week, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Among those fired were three managing directors and 12 directors, Bloomberg reported. (Compiled by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.