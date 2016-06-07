MOVES-BNY Mellon Wealth Management, BMO Global Asset Management

(Adds BNY Mellon Wealth Management, BNP Paribas Securities Services, BMO Global Asset Management)

June 7 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

BNY Mellon Wealth Management, part of Bank of New York Mellon Corp appointed Jasmine Yu to the new role of director of manager research and monitoring at its New York office.

BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES

BNP Paribas Securities Services, a unit of BNP Paribas Group , has appointed Patrick Hayes head of UK, Middle East and South Africa.

BMO GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

BMO Global Asset Management, a unit of Bank of Montreal , named Richard Wilson as chief executive officer and chief investment officer.

ASSOCIATION OF BRITISH INSURERS

The Association of British Insurers (ABI)'s board has nominated Andy Briggs, chief executive of Aviva UK Life, as its next chairman, the trade body said.

Briggs, who has been ABI's deputy chairman since November 2015, will take over in October.

BERENBERG BANK

Berenberg has appointed James Ramp as head of equity capital markets in its New York office, the latest hire for the German investment bank in the United States as it seeks to expand its share of business in the country.

LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The asset manager arm of insurer Legal & General said Michael Marks would join the company as chief operating officer by the end of this month. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)