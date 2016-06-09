FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- Credit Suisse, Bank Sohar, Bank Of America Merrill Lynch
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
June 9, 2016 / 8:01 PM / a year ago

MOVES- Credit Suisse, Bank Sohar, Bank Of America Merrill Lynch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse has hired Jerome Renard, a former head of equity capital markets at Nomura, as a managing director, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

BANK SOHAR

Oman’s Bank Sohar has named Sasi Kumar as acting chief executive, the Omani lender said in a bourse statement on Thursday.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

Bank of America Merrill Lynch has promoted Dan Mead to head its US investment-grade bond syndicate desk, according to an internal memo obtained by IFR. (Compiled by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)

