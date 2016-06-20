MOVES-BlackRock, JPMorgan, Barclays, Morgan Stanley

(Adds BlackRock)

June 20 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BLACKROCK INC

The world's largest asset manager appointed Kate Moore as chief equity strategist for the Americas, according to a memo provided by the firm.

IFM INVESTORS

The fund manager named Chris Newton as executive director for responsible investment.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The bank appointed Aloke Gupte as head of equity-linked in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, replacing Alex Large, who is stepping down and taking a sabbatical.

BARCLAYS PLC

Marco Baldini has been appointed head of European bond syndicate at Barclays, according to an internal memo seen by IFR, as the bank continues a reshuffle of its fixed income primary market franchise.

MORGAN STANLEY

The Wall Street bank has appointed lawyer Mark Rawlinson chairman of UK investment banking, a newly created position at the bank.

BOFA MERRILL LYNCH

The second-largest U.S. bank by assets has appointed Devesh Ashra and Conan Tam co-heads of Asia Pacific debt solutions, effective immediately, according to an internal email seen by IFR.

PILLARSTONE

The platform set up by U.S. private equity firm KKR to manage underperforming bank assets in Europe and provide additional capital has made three senior hires in London as part of its build up.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL

The professional services firm named Ian Tyler as a managing director in its financial industry advisory services team in Europe.

HERMES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT The London-based asset manager firm named Carl Short as director of engagement in Hermes EOS, its shareholder advisory firm.

HANNAM & PARTNERS

The mining and resources industry advisory firm set up by former JP Morgan banker Ian Hannam, said it appointed Ingo Hofmaier and Andrew Chubb as new partners. (Compiled by Vishaka George and Manish Parashar)