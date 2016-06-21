FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MOVES-AXA, Legal & General
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 21, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

MOVES-AXA, Legal & General

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Danske Bank, ACR Alpine Capital Research)

June 21 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DANSKE BANK

Danske Bank has hired Jason Mann as senior credit syndicate manager in its debt capital markets business.

ACR ALPINE CAPITAL RESEARCH

The asset management firm said it appointed Steve Mace as executive vice president.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS (AXA IM)

The asset management unit of AXA SA, appointed David Shaw deputy manager of the AXA Framlington American Growth Fund, a UK unit trust, and the AXA World Funds Framlington American Growth Fund, a cross-border fund.

LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC

The UK insurer's pension risk transfer business appointed Ashu Bhargava as a director in strategic transactions. (Compiled by Vishaka George and Manish Parashar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.