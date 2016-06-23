FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MOVES- Bank of America, UBS, Integro Insurance Brokers
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 23, 2016 / 7:40 PM / a year ago

MOVES- Bank of America, UBS, Integro Insurance Brokers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

BofA-ML has appointed former Greenhill co-CEO Luca Ferrari head of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), according to a memo sent on Thursday.

UBS

UBS has hired Carlos Mendoza as head of debt capital markets and client solutions for Latin America, adding to a list of new hires covering the region, a source told IFR on Thursday.

INTEGRO INSURANCE BROKERS

The broker and risk management firm named Andrew Behrends chief financial officer.

FITCH RATINGS

Fitch named Dominique Netter an independent director, succeeding George Miller, whose term ends in November. (Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.