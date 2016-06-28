FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES- Citadel, Credit Agricole, Union Bancaire Privée
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 28, 2016 / 7:45 PM / a year ago

MOVES- Citadel, Credit Agricole, Union Bancaire Privée

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITADEL LLC

The firm named Morgan Stanley veteran Steven Lieblich chief technology officer of its hedge fund business.

UNION BANCAIRE PRIVÉE SA

The company appointed Cristina Jarrin senior portfolio manager in its Paris-based convertible bonds team.

JLT RE

The reinsurance broking and consultancy division of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc appointed Mark Shumway as global head of strategic advisory.

WH IRELAND GROUP PLC

The UK-based investment bank and brokerage promoted Roddy Buchanan to head of its wealth management division, and appointed Rupert Yeoward as deputy head of the unit.

CREDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK

The banking arm of the Credit Agricole Group appointed Gerard Vincitore as a managing director in its structured finance advisory group for the Americas region.

Compiled by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.