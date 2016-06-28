MOVES- Citadel, Credit Agricole, Union Bancaire Privée

June 28 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The firm named Morgan Stanley veteran Steven Lieblich chief technology officer of its hedge fund business.
The company appointed Cristina Jarrin senior portfolio manager in its Paris-based convertible bonds team.
The reinsurance broking and consultancy division of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc appointed Mark Shumway as global head of strategic advisory.
The UK-based investment bank and brokerage promoted Roddy Buchanan to head of its wealth management division, and appointed Rupert Yeoward as deputy head of the unit.
The banking arm of the Credit Agricole Group appointed Gerard Vincitore as a managing director in its structured finance advisory group for the Americas region.
Compiled by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru