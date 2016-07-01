FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Standard Chartered, Evercore, Towergate
July 1, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Standard Chartered, Evercore, Towergate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The bank appointed Srinivas Siripurapu regional head of private banking for ASEAN and South Asia region.

EVERCORE PARTNERS INC

Federico Montero has been named head of Evercore's European real estate portfolio solutions team.

TOWERGATE FINANCE PLC

The Insurance company appointed Kay Martin as its commercial director.

INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF DEPOSIT INSURERS

Kumudini Hajra has been made senior policy and research adviser to the International Association of Deposit Insurers.

Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
