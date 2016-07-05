MOVES- AXA IM, HSBC, UBS, Old Mutual

July 5 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The asset management unit of AXA SA appointed Erik Jan van Bergen in the Netherlands as head of pensions Europe.
The investor in European mid-market buyouts named Steven Whitaker as chief operating officer.
The independent investment consultancy appointed Niels Bodenheim as director of debt services in its private markets team.
The wealth management unit of Old Mutual Plc hired Gerard Clancy as head of sales, South East Asia.
The bank appointed Stuart Tait head of commercial banking for Asia-Pacific. Tait is currently global head of trade and receivables finance based in London, IFR reported.
The specialist lender appointed Peter Ball chief executive of its retail division.
The Swiss bank promoted Choo-Guan Yeoh to head of ASEAN equities. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)