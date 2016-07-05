FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

MOVES- AXA IM, HSBC, UBS, Old Mutual

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The asset management unit of AXA SA appointed Erik Jan van Bergen in the Netherlands as head of pensions Europe.

EQUISTONE PARTNERS EUROPE LTD

The investor in European mid-market buyouts named Steven Whitaker as chief operating officer.

BFINANCE INTERNATIONAL LTD

The independent investment consultancy appointed Niels Bodenheim as director of debt services in its private markets team.

OLD MUTUAL GLOBAL INVESTORS

The wealth management unit of Old Mutual Plc hired Gerard Clancy as head of sales, South East Asia.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

The bank appointed Stuart Tait head of commercial banking for Asia-Pacific. Tait is currently global head of trade and receivables finance based in London, IFR reported.

TOGETHER

The specialist lender appointed Peter Ball chief executive of its retail division.

UBS

The Swiss bank promoted Choo-Guan Yeoh to head of ASEAN equities. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
