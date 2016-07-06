MOVES- Houlihan Lokey, Towergate, Liquidnet

July 6 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HOULIHAN LOKEY INC

The debt restructuring adviser has hired Zaman Khan and Christian Scharf to expand its illiquid financial assets practice in Europe.

TOWERGATE

The independently owned insurance intermediary in the UK appointed Brian Hardwick chief risk officer in its executive committee.

LIQUIDNET

The institutional trading network firm appointed Rebecca Healey head of market structure and strategy.

LENDINVEST LTD

The UK-based online specialist mortgage lender, appointed Mike Nuttall as its first vice president of engineering. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)