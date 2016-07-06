MOVES-Deutsche Bank, Marsh & McLennan, PIMCO

(Adds Deutsche Bank, Marsh & McLennan, PIMCO, Cambridge Associates)

July 6 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

Deutsche Bank's head of foreign exchange and emerging market debt trading, Ahmet Arinc, is leaving the bank. The bank said David Wayne and Sean Bates will continue as head of currency trading and head of emerging market debt trading, respectively. They will report directly to Ram Nayak, head of debt trading.

MARSH & MCLENNAN COS INC

Insurance broker Marsh, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc, named Jeremy Cooke as vice chairman of global placement.

PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO

The bond giant has hired Gene Frieda as executive vice president and global strategist for the firm's emerging markets and global strategies and Yacov Arnopolin as executive vice president and EM portfolio manager.

CAMBRIDGE ASSOCIATES

David Shukis, head of global investment services at investment consulting giant Cambridge Associates, has retired, a spokesman for the firm said on Tuesday.

Shukis joined Cambridge in 1989 and was based in its Boston office. His most recent responsibilities have been assumed by Chairman and Chief Executive David Druley.

HOULIHAN LOKEY INC

The debt restructuring adviser has hired Zaman Khan and Christian Scharf to expand its illiquid financial assets practice in Europe.

TOWERGATE

The independently owned insurance intermediary in the UK appointed Brian Hardwick chief risk officer to its executive committee.

LIQUIDNET

The institutional trading network firm appointed Rebecca Healey head of market structure and strategy.

LENDINVEST LTD

The UK-based online specialist mortgage lender, appointed Mike Nuttall as its first vice president of engineering. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)