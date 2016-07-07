FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Lazard, ING Bank, AXA IM, J.P. Morgan Private Bank
July 7, 2016

MOVES-Lazard, ING Bank, AXA IM, J.P. Morgan Private Bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds AXA IM, M&G Investments, J.P. Morgan Private bank)

July 7 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

LAZARD LTD :

The financial advisory and asset management firm has hired former European Central Bank board member and senior German politician, Joerg Asmussen, as a managing director in financial advisory to work with sovereign and corporate clients across Europe, Reuters IFR reported.

ING BANK

The unit of ING Groep NV said Gerrit Stoelinga would succeed Mark Newman as head of wholesale banking in Asia, effective Sept. 1.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The unit of AXA SA appointed Alix Chosson energy fundamentals analyst in its responsible investment team.

M&G INVESTMENTS LTD

The asset manager promoted John Olsen from deputy to manager of the M&G European Select Fund, effective July 11.

J.P. MORGAN PRIVATE BANK

The unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co appointed Tara Smyth the head of its Middle East market team. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

