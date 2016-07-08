FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- Goldman Sachs, HSBC
July 8, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

MOVES- Goldman Sachs, HSBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

Jose Manuel Barroso, a former president of the European Commission, has joined Goldman Sachs as a non-executive chairman in its international business and adviser to the wider group, Reuters IFR reported.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

HSBC's head of UK equity markets Antony Isaacs has left the bank as part of the continuing restructuring of its investment banking division, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

